e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 3 bodies on rail tracks identified: Mother killed herself, children

3 bodies on rail tracks identified: Mother killed herself, children

The 40-year-old woman reportedly suffered from mental health problems and jumped on the tracks with her children, aged nine, seven and three, officials said.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:03 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Ambala
A 40-year-old woman jumped before a train with three of her children on June 17, of which one has survived.
A 40-year-old woman jumped before a train with three of her children on June 17, of which one has survived.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The bodies of a woman and two children found on the rail track of the Ambala-Delhi section near Ambala Cantonment on June 17 have been identified in an apparent case of suicide, government railway police (GRP) officials at the city’s railway station said on Sunday. The third child found injured near the track has survived.

The 40-year-old woman reportedly suffered from mental health problems and jumped on the tracks with her children, aged nine, seven and three, officials said. Their father could be traced after the seven-year-old survivor, admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, regained consciousness, they added.

The father and a sarpanch of the village he belonged to met the GRP officials on Saturday to narrate the sequence of events.

According to the station in-charge, GRP, Chanderbhushan Sharma, that the survivor had said his mother took him and his siblings to the rail track in the evening while his father was at work. “Someone noticed them and asked them to leave the place, but the mother returned, tightening her grip on the children, not letting them go, and they were crushed to death.”

“The injured boy was discharged on Saturday from PGIMER. His father also told us that his wife was mentally disturbed and used to often get angry. She was being treated at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment,” Sharma added.

tags
top news
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi, says MHA
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi, says MHA
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Monsoon could reach Delhi on June 24, conditions favourable, says IMD
Monsoon could reach Delhi on June 24, conditions favourable, says IMD
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In