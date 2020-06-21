3 bodies on rail tracks identified: Mother killed herself, children

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:03 IST

The bodies of a woman and two children found on the rail track of the Ambala-Delhi section near Ambala Cantonment on June 17 have been identified in an apparent case of suicide, government railway police (GRP) officials at the city’s railway station said on Sunday. The third child found injured near the track has survived.

The 40-year-old woman reportedly suffered from mental health problems and jumped on the tracks with her children, aged nine, seven and three, officials said. Their father could be traced after the seven-year-old survivor, admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, regained consciousness, they added.

The father and a sarpanch of the village he belonged to met the GRP officials on Saturday to narrate the sequence of events.

According to the station in-charge, GRP, Chanderbhushan Sharma, that the survivor had said his mother took him and his siblings to the rail track in the evening while his father was at work. “Someone noticed them and asked them to leave the place, but the mother returned, tightening her grip on the children, not letting them go, and they were crushed to death.”

“The injured boy was discharged on Saturday from PGIMER. His father also told us that his wife was mentally disturbed and used to often get angry. She was being treated at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment,” Sharma added.