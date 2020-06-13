e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Capt launches ‘Ghar Ghar Nigrani’ app for Covid surveillance

Capt launches ‘Ghar Ghar Nigrani’ app for Covid surveillance

The app was launched through video conference in the presence of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday launched a phone-based app — ‘Ghar Ghar Nigrani’ — for house-to-house surveillance.

The app was launched through video conference in the presence of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu. The CM described the initiative a tool for early detection and testing to prevent community spread.

Additional chief secretary (health) Anurag Agarwal said all above 30 years of age shall be surveyed as part of the drive, besides those with comorbidity or influenza-like illness/acute respiratory illness.

This will be ongoing process till the containment of Covid-19, said Agarwal.

The database through survey will help the government plan better and make targeted interventions for the community. Apart from this, the survey shall give better direction to all state health programmes, he said. Special secretary, health-cum-testing in-charge for Covid, Isha Kalia, said the user-friendly app was developed and designed in-house by the health department. The field tests were done in Patiala and Mansa, during which around 20,628 people were surveyed, of whom 9,045 were found to be asymptomatic and 1,583 with symptoms.

The survey is currently underway in 518 villages and 47 urban wards. Around 4.9% people have been found to be hypertensive, 2.2% diabetic, 0.14% having kidney disease, 0.64% with heart disease, 0.13% having TB and 0.13% having cancer, she said.

top news
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In