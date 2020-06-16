e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Criminal carrying bounty of ₹50,000 on his head arrested

Criminal carrying bounty of ₹50,000 on his head arrested

chandigarh Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh: A criminal carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his head was arrested in Nuh district with a country-made pistol and cartridge, a Haryana Police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Shahid, alias Polo, a resident of Dhulawat, was involved in more than 30 cases of theft, dacoity, and attempt to murder in Gurugram and Manesar.

The police got a tip-off and caught the accused near the Dhulawat toll plaza on KMP Expressway.

ANOTHER WANTED CRIMINAL IN POLICE NET 

Later, after a brief exchange of fire at Nuh, police arrested another criminal Saddrudin, who was wanted in 24 cases of loot, ATM theft and murder.

The police said a countrymade pistol was recovered from the accused, who was involved in crimes in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh and Delhi. He had been absconding.

Acting on a tip-off that Saddrudin would be coming from Rithad and going towards Raipuri via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is under construction, police put up a barricade.

After half an hour, police spotted a youngster on a motorcycle, who tried to flee after firing on the police team. The police fired in retaliation and caught the accused. He was admitted to the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College at Nalhar for treatment after a bullet hit his leg.

top news
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
Green shoots have begun to be visible in economy: PM Modi to chief ministers
Green shoots have begun to be visible in economy: PM Modi to chief ministers
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian, Chinese army officials hold meeting to defuse tension after face-off in Ladakh
Indian, Chinese army officials hold meeting to defuse tension after face-off in Ladakh
Monsoon arrives over north-western India, may reach Delhi early
Monsoon arrives over north-western India, may reach Delhi early
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions?
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In