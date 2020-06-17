e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Fee regulatory body: Centre can modify Punjab laws adopted in Chandigarh, HC informed

Fee regulatory body: Centre can modify Punjab laws adopted in Chandigarh, HC informed

The response was submitted in a plea filed by a private schools’ association challenging UT’s order asking schools to upload balance sheets on their websites and formation of a Fee Regulatory Authority.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Centre’s counsel told the court , “Section 87 of Punjab Re-Organisation Act, 1966, empowers the central government to extend enactments to Chandigarh with such restrictions or modifications as it thinks fit by notification in the official gazette.”
The Centre’s counsel told the court , “Section 87 of Punjab Re-Organisation Act, 1966, empowers the central government to extend enactments to Chandigarh with such restrictions or modifications as it thinks fit by notification in the official gazette.” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The central government on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it was competent to make any modifications in a Punjab law being adopted by Chandigarh.

The response was submitted in a plea filed by a private schools’ association challenging UT’s order asking schools to upload balance sheets on their websites. The Independent Schools’ Association has also challenged constitution of the Fee Regulatory Authority, under the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, that was adopted by UT in 2018. The association has argued that the body has been constituted in violation of the parent law.

On Wednesday, the Centre’s counsel told the court , “Section 87 of Punjab Re-Organisation Act, 1966, empowers the central government to extend enactments to Chandigarh with such restrictions or modifications as it thinks fit by notification in the official gazette.”

The Centre argued that even otherwise, the notification will reveal that the modifications have been carried to incorporate transparency and maintain non-commercialisation of the unaided educational institutions. The additions are merely clarificatory, the court was told.

The UT administration has already told the court that disclosure of income and expenditure of schools on their websites doesn’t amount to invasion of their privacy and will not be violation of any rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The administration has termed these schools “public entities”, as they have been established on government land, and argued that they are bound to follow directions issued by the administration from time to time with regards to fee regulation.

The litigation started as UT sought schools’ income and expenditure details, as parents complained of schools resorting to profiteering even during the Covid-19 lockdown. The details were to be examined by the fee regulatory body, constituted under the law in question.

Schools have challenged the body’s constitution as well as provisions, which make it obligatory for them to upload their income details. The matter stands adjourned for June 29.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In