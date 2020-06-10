e-paper
Four arrested for possessing illegal liquor in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 01:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Four persons were arrested in four separate cases for possessing illicit liquor from different parts of city, the police said on Tuesday.

Ajay of Raipur Khurd in Chandigarh was arrested with 10 bottles of English liquor near PEPSU turn in Makhan Majra on Monday night.

Hans Raj of Fatehgarh Sahib was arrested with 12 bottles of country-made liquor near Sector 39/40-55-56 chowk in Chandigarh on Monday.

In another case, one Mohd Farookh of Sector 56 was arrested with 18 bottles of country-made liquor near the dispensary in the same sector.

Another Sector-56 resident Samim was arrested with 27 bottles of country-made liquor from near a house there.

Four cases were registered in different police stations.

