e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Fugitive wanted in ₹36 crore fraud case nabbed from Solan

Fugitive wanted in ₹36 crore fraud case nabbed from Solan

Mohali resident Vikas Walia is accused of cheating a man named Ashok Mittal to the tune of Rs 36.56 crore on the pretext of setting up a factory and showroom for a diamond business.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
While at large, Walia kept changing his locus between Rishikesh, Haridwar, Solan and Mumbai.
While at large, Walia kept changing his locus between Rishikesh, Haridwar, Solan and Mumbai.(HT FIle Photo)
         

A proclaimed offender wanted in a Rs 36.56-crore cheating case was arrested from Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The accused, Vikas Walia, of Sector 125, Mohali, was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court of judicial magistrate, Chandigarh, Mannu Mitthu, in two cases in January this year.

Officials of the PO cell of UT Police arrested Walia after receiving a tip-off that he was hiding in Solan.

While at large, he kept changing his locus between Rishikesh, Haridwar, Solan and Mumbai.

Walia is accused of cheating a man named Ashok Mittal to the tune of Rs 36.56 crore on the pretext of setting up a factory and showroom for a diamond business.

He is also wanted by the New Delhi and Mumbai CBI units for embezzlement of Rs 20 crore with the Chandigarh and Mumbai branches of Canara Bank. Besides, he is also accused of cheating banks and individuals of Rs 56.60 crore.

While two cases are registered against him by CBI in Mumbai and Delhi, two more are registered in Sector 36, Chandigarh. He is also facing trial in four cases of cheque bounce in Chandigarh.

top news
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Congress to move no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
Railways to terminate contract with Beijing firm, World Bank’s nod sought
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
As family mourns soldier’s death, hours later he calls home to say ‘I am alive’
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
War-time singer Vera Lynn, who visited India in 1944, dies aged 103
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
‘Fight China economically, shed cyber coolie tag’: Former diplomat lashes out
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In