Fugitive wanted in ₹36 crore fraud case nabbed from Solan

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 19:17 IST

A proclaimed offender wanted in a Rs 36.56-crore cheating case was arrested from Solan in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The accused, Vikas Walia, of Sector 125, Mohali, was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court of judicial magistrate, Chandigarh, Mannu Mitthu, in two cases in January this year.

Officials of the PO cell of UT Police arrested Walia after receiving a tip-off that he was hiding in Solan.

While at large, he kept changing his locus between Rishikesh, Haridwar, Solan and Mumbai.

Walia is accused of cheating a man named Ashok Mittal to the tune of Rs 36.56 crore on the pretext of setting up a factory and showroom for a diamond business.

He is also wanted by the New Delhi and Mumbai CBI units for embezzlement of Rs 20 crore with the Chandigarh and Mumbai branches of Canara Bank. Besides, he is also accused of cheating banks and individuals of Rs 56.60 crore.

While two cases are registered against him by CBI in Mumbai and Delhi, two more are registered in Sector 36, Chandigarh. He is also facing trial in four cases of cheque bounce in Chandigarh.