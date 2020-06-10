e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / MC team issuing notices for water misuse attacked in Sector 39

MC team issuing notices for water misuse attacked in Sector 39

Assaulted by three occupants of a house after the team issued a notice to them for washing the verandah with a hose

chandigarh Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three waterworks employees were injured after three members of a family allegedly attacked them in Sector 39 on Tuesday.

In his complaint to the police, Ashok Kumar, a junior engineer at waterworks, Sector 37, said that he, along with his team, including Barinder Singh and driver Munni Lal, were conducting routine checks against misuse of water, as the UT administration had banned use of drinking water for washing cars and watering lawns from June 1.

Kumar said as they reached House Number 1224, they found the occupants of the house washing the verandah using a hose.

When Kumar issued a notice to the house owner, three persons from the house attacked his team with sticks and wipers.

This left Kumar’s both hands bleeding and Singh bleeding from the chest, while Lal was also injured.

As police reached the spot, the attackers fled, but cops arrested one Nimmi Sharma, 55.

She was sent to judicial custody by a court on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

top news
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Rs 10 lakh crore revenue drop expected due to Coronavirus: Gadkari
Rs 10 lakh crore revenue drop expected due to Coronavirus: Gadkari
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In