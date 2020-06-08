e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Mohali police issues strict warning against overcrowding

Police took strict notice when a lot of people gathered at the Saanjh Kendar in the district administrative complex, leading to overcrowding

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:04 IST
Under Mission Fateh, the Mohali district police has issued strict warning against people not maintaining proper social distancing, not wearing proper masks and spitting in public places.

Police took strict notice when a lot of people gathered at the Saanjh Kendar in the district administrative complex, leading to overcrowding.

But taking a corrective view of the incident instead of the punitive one since it was the first time after Unlock 1.0, police calmly appealed to the people to comply with social distancing norms and also decided to deploy extra personnel to ensure norms are followed.

From May 20 till date, the district police has issued 2,021 challans including 1,977 for not wearing proper masks, 43 for spitting at public places and one for not maintaining social distancing. A total of ₹5.78 lakh has been collected.

