Panjab University’s UBS organises online session on research software

The objective of the session was to facilitate researchers in augmenting innovativeness and manuscript writing skills

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
University Business School (UBS), Panjab University, organised an online session on the Mendeley software for students of the department, who intend to take up academic research as a career, on Friday.

The hands-on session titled “Mendeley: Reference management and research for early-career researchers” was organised for the finance group of UBS and conducted by Neha Gulati.

The objective of the two-and-a-half hour session was to facilitate researchers in augmenting innovativeness and manuscript writing skills.

Students explored features of the software and experimented with its functions to organise, handle and filter research in their personalised libraries.

“The participants were engrossed by the power of this software to automatically generate citations and bibliographies in thousands of different styles while preparing the manuscript. Thus, a novel pathway for literature search, archiving and retrieval has been initiated,” Gulati said.

