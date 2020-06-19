PU mulls allotting examination centres to students nearest to their residence

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:24 IST

Panjab University has proposed allotting examination centres to students nearest to their residence as the varsity plans to conduct examinations of the exit semester in July.

The university on Friday sought details of students from its affiliated colleges who need the examination centres nearest to their residence. The communication was issued on Friday by the controller of examinations Professor Parvinder Singh to the colleges. The university is planning to conduct the exit semester examinations in July.

“In order to curtail the movement of candidates, the university has proposed to allot examination centres to the nearby place of residence of the candidate. The opted examination centres should be in the jurisdiction of Panjab University that is in Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Moga, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Fazilka, and Abhohar,” reads the communication issued to the colleges by the university.

Professor Parvinder Singh said, “For our campus students, Dean Students Welfare (DSW) has already asked the hostel wardens to provide the data of students who cannot come to the university to take examinations.”

The colleges have been directed to send the details of the students of respective colleges by June 29. It has been also directed that in case the options/recommendations are not received before the deadline as stated, it will be deemed understood that no change in examination centre is required.

Professor Parvinder Singh said, “We are collecting data of students who come from faraway places or have issues to commute. We will analyse the data and accordingly allot the examination centres to them.”

Regarding examination centres for students of other states, the university will take a call next week.