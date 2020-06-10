Punjab Engineering College study suggests ways to decongest Nayagaon

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:30 IST

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has come up with a case study that can help decongest Nayagaon, which is located on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

The study which suggests ways to decongest the area has been carried out by faculty member Har Amrit Singh Sandhu and other two students of the civil engineering department.

Over the years, traffic congestion has increased rapidly in Nayagaon due to increase in population and absence of good roads.

According to the study, the traffic from Vidya Path, which is a four-lane road, gets merged into a two-lane Khuda Ali Sher road. Vidhya Path, having an approximate width of about 16m, narrows down to a mere 4m road, leading to severe congestion in Nayagaon, as per the study.

Also, street vendors occupying the carriageway increase congestion.

The lack of proper drainage facilities in Nayagaon leads to flooding during rainfall.

Due to this, the unpaved shoulders become muddy and pedestrians and cyclists are forced to use the road.

SUGGESTIONS OF THE STUDY

The study has suggested many ways to decongest the Nayagaon including increasing the carriageway width by providing paved shoulders so that there is additional space for vehicles to move and jams would reduce considerably. A proper median should be provided after providing paved shoulders. The median would ensure that the vehicles do not change respective lanes.

Also, traffic lights should be provided at the two intersections to reduce jams and mishaps.

Moreover, the study also suggests that a proper auto-rickshaw stand should be made for the boarding and de-boarding of passengers.