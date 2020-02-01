Singer Moose Wala booked for promoting gun culture in song

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:37 IST

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, alias Sidhu Moose Wala was booked on Friday by Mansa police for allegedly promoting gun culture and violence through a song titled ‘panj golian (five bullets)’.

The song has surfaced on social media platforms.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Narinder Bhargav on Saturday said a case was registered under Sections 509 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 294 (reciting obscene song) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of HC Arora, a Chandigarh-based lawyer and activist.

Bhargav said preliminary investigations revealed the song was performed somewhere on stage and was not recorded in a studio.

“The matter is being probed,” he said.

Moose Wala could not be contacted for his reaction on the police complaint.

In his complaint, Arora had tagged a YouTube video link of the song.

Arora said the singer used words to glorify violence in a sheer contempt of court.

He cited a Punjab and Haryana High Court an order which says no song, not even in live shows, glorifying liquor, drugs and violence can be played.

Recently, Ludhiana police had summoned Moose Wala and another singer Mankirt Aulakh on the complaint of an RTI activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, alleging they promoted gun culture and violence.