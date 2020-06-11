e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Theme-based plants to come up on sector-dividing roads in Chandigarh

Theme-based plants to come up on sector-dividing roads in Chandigarh

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Hardeep Singh and attended by other members of the committee namely Davesh Moudgil, Rajesh Kumar, Ravi Kant Sharma, and Davinder Singh Babla.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The environment and city beautification committee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation in its meeting on Wednesday decided that theme based plantations will be done on V-3 roads that divide sectors.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Hardeep Singh and attended by other members of the committee namely Davesh Moudgil, Rajesh Kumar, Ravi Kant Sharma, and Davinder Singh Babla.

During the meeting, it was discussed and decided that tertiary treated water supply be made available in all the big parks and green belts throughout city.

The members were of the view that all five entry points of Chandigarh be beautified and agenda in this regard be prepared.

The committee asked the engineers concerned to communicate their recommendations regarding pruning of trees inside the school premises, whose branches falls either on road or road berms.

The members directed preparation of proper schedule for plantation of trees and shrubs throughout city and put up in the next meeting.

The members asked the engineers to maintain proper cleanliness inside the parks in southern sectors specially Sectors 47 and 48 to avoid mosquito breeding.

top news
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In