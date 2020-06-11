e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three vehicles reported stolen in Chandigarh

Three vehicles reported stolen in Chandigarh

E-rickshaw, motorcycle, scooter stolen in separate cases

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The police on Wednesday registered three cases of vehicle theft in the city.

In the first case, Magru Parsad of Small Flats Housing Board Complex in Mauli Jagran reported that his e-rickshaw had been stolen. Parsad told the police that he had parked the three-wheeler in the back parking of GMSH-16.

In another case, a Sector-52 resident, Mitwa, reported the theft of his Hero Splendor motorcycle from outside his house. Meanwhile, one Kirpal Singh of Phase 5, Mohali, told the police that his Honda Activa scooter that was parked near his shop in Sector 41, Chandigarh, had been stolen.

Immigration fraud: Man duped of Rs 40,000

The police have booked one Satish Kumar, owner of Shirgul Rudra Tourism Private Limited, Sector 34A, for duping a Sector-20 resident of Rs 40,000 on the pretext of getting him a job in the UK. Complainant Surjit Singh in his complaint to the police said despite the payment, Satish had failed to update him about the visa or refund the money. A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 24 of the Immigration Act was registered.

Vehicles burnt, damaged in Chandigarh

Miscreants set ablaze three two-wheelers and damaged two cars parked in Mauli Complex, police said on Wednesday. In his complaint, Ajay Yadav of Mauli Complex, Chandigarh, said that some unidentified persons had burnt his CT-100 motorcycle on the intervening night of June 8/9. He said two Activa scooters parked nearby were also burnt while two cars parked nearby were damaged. The police are scanning the CCTV footage to get clues. A case under Sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

top news
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
PM Modi, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss expanding cooperation in health, defence and IT
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
Army tightens grip on Pakistan as Imran Khan’s popularity wanes
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
US economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020, no rate hike through 2022: Fed officials
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Cong to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
Political workers in J-K face fear, uncertainty following sarpanch’s murder
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In