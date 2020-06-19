UT approves installation of solar plants under Resco model

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:28 IST

The UT administration has approved the installation of solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plants on the residential sector rooftops under the Renewable Energy Service Company (Resco) model. Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (Crest) is currently tendering this and 2,200 systems will be given as a pilot project on a first come first serve basis soon.

Under the Resco model, residents won’t have to spend a single penny on setting up the SPV power plant. The SPV plant will be installed by a private company. Residents will only give permission to set up the plant on their property. The maintenance of the equipment will be done by the private company, while extra power generated by the plant against the power used will be paid to the company. After a period of about 15 years which will be decided through e-tender, the ownership of the plant will be transferred to the resident without any extra payment.

The beneficiaries will get the solar power at a fixed tariff of ₹3.44 per unit until the project transfer period. In comparison currently, residents pay ₹2.75 per unit for the first 150 units, ₹4.80 per unit till 400 units, and ₹5.20 per unit if the consumption crosses 400 units. Crest officials said as per calculations an average consumer will end up saving between ₹1-2 per unit.

Residents having a connected load of 5kWp and more irrespective of their plot size will be eligible for this. As a pilot project, 2,200 systems will be installed on a first come first serve basis. The project will be installed equally to the connected load maximum of up to 10kWp.

Chief executive officer of Crest, Debendra Dalai said, “The department will soon launch a website for those interested after the tendering is done. The number of years before the residents own the SPV plant will be variable, but it is expected to be around 15 years,” he said adding that solar panels on the roof will also help keep the top floor cool during the summers.

All plots above 500 sq yards mandatorily have to get SPV power plants, the last date of which had been extended to March 31, 2021, with no further extensions. This scheme will benefit such plot owners who don’t want to spend lakhs on this system however those with plots smaller than 500 sq. yards can also apply.