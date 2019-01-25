Abductors let go woman they kidnapped hours before wedding, CCTV captures horror

Abductors left at a bus stop a woman they had forcibly taken from outside a beauty parlour in Punjab’s Muktsar Friday morning, hours before her wedding, police said.

The abduction of the girl from Fazilka was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the adjoining shop.

“The kidnappers left the girl at Firozpur bus stand, the accused will be arrested soon” Ashok kumar SHO Muktsar said. The girl, who was to marry a youth from Muktsar, is under police protection at the moment.

The CCTV footage showed the accused waiting outside the beauty parlour at around 5.30 am and forcing the girl into the car the moment she came out.

WATCH | Moment a woman is abducted as soon as she steps out of beauty parlour

The girl can be seen fighting back but is eventually lifted and bundled inside the waiting car.

Police are investigating the matter and details are awaited.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 14:58 IST