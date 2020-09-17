e-paper
1,485 fresh cases, 19 deaths reported in J&K

1,485 fresh cases, 19 deaths reported in J&K

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

As many as 1,485 fresh Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Jammu witnessed a spike in cases with 785 fresh cases and 14 deaths being reported. The Jammu division, especially Jammu, is constantly witnessing surge in cases in the past 10 days.

Jammu’s case tally is 9,429 of which 6,114 are active cases and 117 patients have died so far.

Kashmir registered 682 fresh cases and five deaths. Srinagar has the highest 12,400 case tally of which 2,024 are active cases. Srinagar has witnessed 260 deaths so far.

On Thursday, officials said that 712 patients have recovered - 442 in Kashmir and 270 in Jammu. After Srinagar, Jammu has the highest number of cases and deaths.

So far, over 5.35 lakh people have been enlisted for observation. While 30,027 have been kept under quarantine and 20,339 under isolation. The government has conducted more than 13.20 lakh tests across 20 districts of J&K.

