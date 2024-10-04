10 killed, 3 injured in truck- tractor trolley collision in Mirzapur

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, as many as 10 people were killed and three others were seriously injured when a speeding truck collided with a tractor trolley ferrying labourers on Prayagraj- Varanasi highway in Mirzapur district on intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Ten people were killed after a speeding truck collided with a tractor trolley ferrying labourers on Prayagraj- Varanasi highway. (Screengrab)

Mirzapur Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhinandan informed that the incident took place on GT road when the labourers were returning to their houses in Varanasi after completing rooftop laying work in Bhadohi at around 1 am on Friday.

He said the speeding truck collided with the tractor trolley from behind near Kacchwa on the highway. He said all the deceased were said to residents of villages under Mirzamurad police station limits of Varanasi.

The deceased were identified as Bhanu Pratap (25), Vikas Kumar (20), Anil Kumar (35), Suraj Kumar (22), Sanohar (25), Rakesh Kumar (25), Prem Kumar (40), Rahul Kumar (26), Nitin Kumar (22) and Roshan (27) while identity of one deceased could not be ascertained so far.

The injured were identified as Aakash (18), Jamuni (26) and Ajay Saroj (50). The injured have been undergoing treatment at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital where their condition is stated to be stable while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for the post-mortem examination.