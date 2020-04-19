17 villagers attack man in Dahanu

cities

An unidentified man was allegedly attacked by a mob of 17 unidentified people in Zai Dubalpada village of Gholwad area in Dahanu in Palghar district on late Friday night, when he was roaming around the village looking for food. The police have arrested the 17 people and produced them before a local court.

This is the third such attack in a week in Dahanu. The police said due to the lockdown, there are rumours about thieves attempting to target homes, owing to which tribals are keeping at night and attacking unidentified people seen in their villages.

“We rushed to the spot and rescued him from the mob and brought him to the police station. The man hails from Tamil Nadu and was working in the nearby area. Due to the lockdown, he did not have means to find food. He doesn’t understand Marathi. We provided him with food and clothes and he has undergoing treatment at a government hospital for his injuries,” assistant police inspector Prakash Sonwane said.

Meanwhile, expressing his shock on Thursday’s lynching incident in Palghar, former chief minister and current Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday has asked the state to act. “I urged the Maharashtra government to immediately set up a high-level enquiry and ensure that people who are responsible for this are brought to justice at the earliest,” Fadnavis said. Two priests and their driver were attacked with sticks, rods and stones by a mob of around 200 villagers when the trio were passing through the village in a van.

