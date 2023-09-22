News / Cities / 22-year-old woman out for stroll with fiancee gang-raped in Jharkhand, 5 arrested

22-year-old woman out for stroll with fiancee gang-raped in Jharkhand, 5 arrested

PTI |
Sep 22, 2023 09:55 PM IST

A police team was soon sent to the spot, and after providing her fast aid, she was sent to the Sadar hospital for treatment, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum when she was out with her fiancee, police said on Friday.

The incident happened near Barijal village in Mufassil police station area on Thursday evening when the couple was out for a stroll. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
The incident happened near Barijal village in Mufassil police station area on Thursday evening when the couple was out for a stroll. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The incident happened near Barijal village in Mufassil police station area on Thursday evening when the couple was out for a stroll, they said.

After allegedly raping her, the group of men took her bag and mobile phone with them, leaving her at the secluded place, they added.

The fiancee somehow managed to escape from the spot and call the police.

A police team was soon sent to the spot, and after providing her fast aid, she was sent to the Sadar hospital for treatment, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Acting on the inputs provided by the woman, police arrested five people from Kitaguttu village on Friday, he said.

Police also recovered the bag and mobile phone, he added.

A case has been filed, and an investigation underway, the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out