AAP will soon announce its CM face in Punjab: Raghav Chadha

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:33 IST

The newly appointed AAP Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Friday said the party would soon announce its chief ministerial candidate for 2022 assembly elections in the state.

On a visit to the state, Chadha visited the Golden Temple and Dugiana Temple on Friday. He was accompanied by leader of the opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema and other party MLAs. Later, he was joined by AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann during a press conference here.

On a question about AAP’s CM face for Punjab, Chadha said, “He will be a person Punjab could feel proud of.”

Chadha, who is AAP MLA from Rajendra Nagar in Delhi and national spokesperson of the party, said, “The party will register a landslide victory in 2022 assembly polls. Punjab had been looted by the SAD-BJP and the Congress governments. Now, the people of Punjab have made up their minds that only one party can take Punjab on the path of progress, and this time they will ensure an Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.”

Alleging that Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had “betrayed” the people of Punjab, Chadha said, “Before the elections, the Congress had made many promises such as waiving all debts of farmers, Ghar-Ghar Rozgar, eradicating drugs in four weeks; but none of them were fulfilled. Intoxicated with power, Captain forgot his people and reneged on all his promises”.

Lashing out at the Badals of SAD, Chadha said, “When these black (farm) laws were enacted, SAD, for its greed of power, remained part of the Modi-led central government. After the bill came, they kept praising the anti-farmers black laws. Even when these were passed in the Parliament and became laws, Harsimrat Kaur Badal remained the union minister. But, after seeing the anger of the people, she resigned out of compulsion,” he added.

Chadha said the people were especially impressed with the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi in the health and education sectors.