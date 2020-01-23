Activist, Delhi students join CAA protesters at Mumbra

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 01:05 IST

Since Monday, men and women have gathered at Mumbra at the ground opposite Mumbra fire station, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

Various socio-political organisations came together for the sit-in protest in Mumbra. The police had given them permission for a three-day protest. The protesters are planning to move to Bhiwandi’s MEK grounds if they do not get further permission.

On Tuesday night, activist Teesta Setalvad, Jamia Millia Islamia students Ayesha Renna and Ladeeda Farzana join the 3,000 protesters. “All religions must be considered as one and citizenship should be granted without any religious bias,” said Setalvad.

“In the name of secularism, the liberals want us to lose our identity. It’s nothing but an act of political exclusion,” said Ayesha Renna, who stood up to Delhi Police when their male friends were being assaulted during a protest last month.

”I see this as a struggle for social democracy. There should be inclusiveness in social platforms as well,” said Farzana.

Many youngsters and senior citizens were part of the protest. “We shall not budge till the CAA is revoked,” said Yusuf Hashmi, 62, a resident of Mumbra.