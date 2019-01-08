Aspiring rapper kills woman in Delhi for refusing to pay money

An aspiring rap musician was apprehended for allegedly killing a 55-year-old woman while she was warming herself by a bonfire outside her house in Uttam Nagar area of Dwarka district, police said Monday.

The accused, a juvenile, was allegedly a member of a gang which was involved in a number of illegal activities, including extortion. Shama Devi was killed on the intervening night of January 1 and 2 as she has refused to pay the extortion money, they said.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, a case was registered and CCTV footage were analysed, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip off, a trap was laid near Nangloi - Najafgarh Road on January 5 from where the juvenile was apprehended, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said.

During investigation, it was revealed that on the instruction of the leader of the Saddam Gauri gang, the juvenile killed the woman and immediately after that, along with his associate, started threatening the people of the area to pay them extortion money, the police officer said.

A case of extortion was registered against the accused at Uttam Nagar police station on January 3.

The accused, during questioning, said that he was influenced by rap artists and wanted to become one himself. However, bad company led to drug addiction and the consequent need for huge amount of money led him astray and he started committing crimes, police said.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 08:58 IST