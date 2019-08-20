e-paper
Bengal school gives rice, salt in mid-day meal; row erupts

Aug 20, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Kolkata
Two teachers were suspended late on Monday evening, after education minister Partha Chatterjee ordered a probe.(HT image)
         

Bengal witnessed a row on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hooghly Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee found children in a girls school in her constituency being served only rice and salt in their midday meal while an official notice put up by the authorities said the day’s fare would comprise rice, soya bean curry and dal.

Chatterjee, who was accompanied by the local media during her visit to Bani Mandir School in Chinsurah, alleged that funds allocated by the Centre for mid-day meals in schools were being misappropriated by local Trinamool Congress leaders.

“How can children be served rice and salt? This is inhuman and outright a crime. I have information that 257 bags of rice have been siphoned from the stocks by TMC leaders,” the MP said.

State education minister Partha Chatterjee condemned the incident. “The government will never tolerate this. Those responsible for serving this kind of food to children will face action. We will conduct a probe. Issues like these remain above politics. I request the MP to ensure that the Centre clears midday meal funds on time,” said the minister.

Two teachers were suspended late on Monday evening, after education minister Partha Chatterjee ordered a probe.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 03:52 IST

