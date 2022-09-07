Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 1,141 burial grounds encroached upon: State to Karnataka HC

1,141 burial grounds encroached upon: State to Karnataka HC

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:12 AM IST

The government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court of Karnataka that 1,141 burial grounds have been encroached upon.

A Karnataka high court order in 2019 directed the state to provide graveyards in all villages of the state in six weeks. (AFP)
A Karnataka high court order in 2019 directed the state to provide graveyards in all villages of the state in six weeks. (AFP)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court of Karnataka that 1,141 burial grounds have been encroached upon. Of these, 282 encroachments have been removed and 859 encroachments yet to be cleared.

A Division Bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hamsakala was hearing a civil contempt petition filed by a resident of Bengaluru Mohammed Iqbal.

The contempt plea alleged the State had failed to follow an order of the High Court issued in 2019 to provide graveyards in all villages of the State in six weeks.

The court on August 16 said encroachments should be removed and villages without graveyards be provided with one by three weeks. The compliance report of the Revenue Department was submitted to the court today.

A total of 23,815 burial grounds have been handed over to local authorities. Another 3,765 have to be handed over, the report says.

The process of identifying, purchase, reserving and granting land for burial grounds in 516 places is underway, according to the compliance report.

The report says 92 per cent of the villages have been provided with burial grounds and only in a few cases there has been a delay due to legal issues.

Following the submission that three more weeks were required to comply with the directive of the court, the Bench adjourned the hearing by three weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru encroachment + 1 more
karnataka bengaluru encroachment
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius was expected on Wednesday. (Hindustan Times)

    Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, partly overcast weather expected

    Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Wednesday morning as partly overcast weather was likely with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 119. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

  • Umesh Katti (HT PHOTO)

    Karnataka minister Umesh Katti dies of heart attack

    Karnataka minister Umesh Katti died of a heart attack late on Tuesday night. A record eight-time legislator from the Belagavi district, Katti held several ministerial posts. “He was my close friend...our families have had a relationship for over 40 years. His father, Vishwanath Katti, was close to my father [SR Bommai],” Bommai said. Katti's father also died of a heart attack and forced his early entry into politics.

  • Karnataka minister Umesh Katti

    Karnataka CM condoles death of minister Umesh Katti: ‘Lost a very close friend’

    Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday condoled the death of state minister Umesh Katti who died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Tuesday night. Calling him a “very close friend”, CM Bommai said he had some heart issues but "we never thought he would pass away so soon”. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah also condoled Katti's demise. Katti entered politics after the death of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.

  • The 26-year-old Bajrang Dal supporter Harsha was murdered in Shivamogga (ANI)

    Killers of Bajrang Dal activist developed hatred for Hindus: NIA

    Persons accused of killing of a Bajrang Dal activist here in February this year had developed hatred towards the Hindu community and raised slogans against the activist while hacking him to death, according to a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency before the Special Court recently. Amid the hijab (head scarf) row in Karnataka, the activist was hacked to death in full public view.

  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and state revenue minister R Ashoka.

    Bengaluru floods: Congress mocks minister for ‘sleeping’ at review meeting

    Karnataka Congress on Tuesday mocked Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over their response to the floods in Bengaluru triggered by torrential rains in the city. The picture was shared after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference with District Collectors of flood-affected districts to discuss rescue and relief work on Monday. The city has been brought to a standstill as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out