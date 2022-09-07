1,141 burial grounds encroached upon: State to Karnataka HC
The government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court of Karnataka that 1,141 burial grounds have been encroached upon.
The government on Tuesday submitted before the High Court of Karnataka that 1,141 burial grounds have been encroached upon. Of these, 282 encroachments have been removed and 859 encroachments yet to be cleared.
A Division Bench of Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hamsakala was hearing a civil contempt petition filed by a resident of Bengaluru Mohammed Iqbal.
The contempt plea alleged the State had failed to follow an order of the High Court issued in 2019 to provide graveyards in all villages of the State in six weeks.
The court on August 16 said encroachments should be removed and villages without graveyards be provided with one by three weeks. The compliance report of the Revenue Department was submitted to the court today.
A total of 23,815 burial grounds have been handed over to local authorities. Another 3,765 have to be handed over, the report says.
The process of identifying, purchase, reserving and granting land for burial grounds in 516 places is underway, according to the compliance report.
The report says 92 per cent of the villages have been provided with burial grounds and only in a few cases there has been a delay due to legal issues.
Following the submission that three more weeks were required to comply with the directive of the court, the Bench adjourned the hearing by three weeks.
-
Delhi’s air quality in satisfactory category, partly overcast weather expected
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Wednesday morning as partly overcast weather was likely with a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 119. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
-
Karnataka minister Umesh Katti dies of heart attack
Karnataka minister Umesh Katti died of a heart attack late on Tuesday night. A record eight-time legislator from the Belagavi district, Katti held several ministerial posts. “He was my close friend...our families have had a relationship for over 40 years. His father, Vishwanath Katti, was close to my father [SR Bommai],” Bommai said. Katti's father also died of a heart attack and forced his early entry into politics.
-
Karnataka CM condoles death of minister Umesh Katti: ‘Lost a very close friend’
Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday condoled the death of state minister Umesh Katti who died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Tuesday night. Calling him a “very close friend”, CM Bommai said he had some heart issues but "we never thought he would pass away so soon”. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah also condoled Katti's demise. Katti entered politics after the death of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.
-
Killers of Bajrang Dal activist developed hatred for Hindus: NIA
Persons accused of killing of a Bajrang Dal activist here in February this year had developed hatred towards the Hindu community and raised slogans against the activist while hacking him to death, according to a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency before the Special Court recently. Amid the hijab (head scarf) row in Karnataka, the activist was hacked to death in full public view.
-
Bengaluru floods: Congress mocks minister for ‘sleeping’ at review meeting
Karnataka Congress on Tuesday mocked Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over their response to the floods in Bengaluru triggered by torrential rains in the city. The picture was shared after chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference with District Collectors of flood-affected districts to discuss rescue and relief work on Monday. The city has been brought to a standstill as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics