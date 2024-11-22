Air India to begin training facility and courses in Bengaluru for Air Craft engineers

Air India has announced plans to set up a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) in Bengaluru to provide an integrated 2+2-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) programme certified by the DGCA. This initiative aims to build a future-ready aviation ecosystem, addressing the airline's growing need for skilled maintenance engineers as it expands its fleet. Air India.

According to news agency PTI, Air India joined with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a Bangalore International Airport Limited subsidiary, and plans to develop a purpose-built facility spanning 86,000 square feet at Bengaluru Airport City. The campus, featuring modern classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, and expert trainers, is expected to be operational by mid-2026.

Until then, Air India will implement a Cadet AME programme through collaborations with reputable institutions in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, ensuring continuity in AME education and workforce development.

Sunil Bhaskaran, Director of Air India's Aviation Academy told PTI that the BMTO will establish a steady supply of engineers trained to Air India’s standards. Proximity to Kempegowda International Airport will enable cadets to gain real-world experience, preparing them for the airline's maintenance needs.

The programme will also offer specialised career paths for graduates while encouraging them to pursue bachelor's degrees through university partnerships, broadening their academic and professional opportunities. This initiative reinforces Air India’s commitment to creating a self-reliant workforce and supporting its transformation journey.