Bengaluru floods: More rain likely, ‘orange’ alerts in these Karnataka districts

Rain is not likely to let up in the southern state of Karnataka, particularly in coastal districts and the state's capital Bengaluru city, which is grappling with severe waterlogging in some areas.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), widespread, very light to moderate rains with isolated, heavy to very heavy rains are likely across the state, while thunderstorms with lightning are also likely at isolated places over the state.

Within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the KSNDMC forecasted widespread moderate rains with isolated heavy rains associated with thunderstorms, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 30 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rainfall Forecast: Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over the State.

The centre also estimated widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over South Interior Karnataka (SIK) districts, with widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over North Interior Karnataka (NIK) districts.

In Malnad region, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts are likely to see widespread light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains, with the same over coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded an ‘orange’ alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts till 8:30 am on Thursday. It issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Davanagere, Hassan, Mandya and Mysuru districts for the same period.

The top three places that received the most rainfall over the past 24 hours were all in Gadag district, with Nagavi in Gadag Taluk receiving 179.5 mm, while Hosalli in Ron Taluk got 178 mm. Meanwhile, Sudi in Ron Taluk received 174 mm of rainfall.

The average minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Bengaluru Rural district, which had a temperature of 19.7 degrees Celsius, while the average maximum temperature was recorded at Raichur district, which had a temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius.

Students and Employees Go Back Home

India's best-known IT firms and start-ups in the Silicon Valley of the country have asked their employees to shift back to working from home amid torrential rains battering the city, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, a report by The News Minute said schools in Bengaluru are set to remain closed on Wednesday with water levels yet to go down in many waterlogged and inundated regions.

Twitter Is Flooded Too

Netizens continued to flood Twitter with pictures and videos of the impact from the unprecedented amount of rain received by the city, with Vivek Sinha, the Chief Operating Officer at edtech firm Unacademy, saying, “Scene from my patio. The next car I buy in Bengaluru is going to be a Mahindra Thar.”

Many however rushed to clarify that the entire city was not under water.

Some also highlighted the good in bad times.

A Bengaluru-based NGO @adamya_chetana has made arrangements to provide hot meals to rain-affected areas.



If the people in needy areas join together as a group of 50 or 100, they can request food directly.



Bengaluru's Drinking Water Supply Restored

Bengaluru's water board, the BWSSB, had engineers working to repair the pumping station at its T K Halli unit in Mandya, which is a major water supplier to Bengaluru city. The unit was flooded after heavy rain and around 50 areas in the city were likely to see an interruption in drinking water supply today.

However, BWSSB engineers have ‘dewatered’ the station, dried the equipment - pumps and motors - and restarted them to work at full capacity, effectively restoring water supply to the affected areas in the city. “From today morning 6:30 AM all the pumps are operating in T K Halli to the full capacity,” the BESSB chairman updated on Twitter.

Lakes and other waterbodies also filled up to the brim, swelling with pride as major reservoir levels also filled up.