A 21-year-old man in Bengaluru pressed the Emergency Trip System (ETS) in the metro train on Tuesday, causing the Purple Line to be disrupted for 10 minutes, reported The Times of India. The Namma Metro staff identified the youth and fined him ₹5000 for doing it without any cause. Bengaluru man presses Namma Metro's emergency button ‘for fun,’ services disrupted: Report(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

According to the report, Hemant Kumar, a Vivek Nagar resident, pressed the ETS at MG Road station. The train that was arriving from the Trinity station was stopped at MG Road metro for 10 minutes, disrupting all the services on the Purple Line. He boarded the train once it resumed and got down at Cubbon Park station.

The metro staff identified Hemant through the CCTV and followed him. After he got down at Cubbon Park metro station, the staff interrupted him and enquired about the incident. However, he confessed that he pressed it for fun.

Speaking to the publication, a Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff member said, “The rule says that if the ETS is used without any purpose, ₹5000 fine must be imposed. When we asked the man to pay the fine, he said did not have money. We informed his parents about the incident and they arrived at the station. They paid the fine and took their son along with them.”

ETS in the metro is generally used when someone accidentally slips or jumps on the metro track. It stops the electricity supply to the entire track, disrupting the movement of metro trains.

Earlier, a 19-year-old law student jumped on the tracks of Bengaluru's Namma Metro at the Attiguppe station. Several such instances have been observed recently at many stations of Bengaluru’s metro. There has been a demand to install screens across all platforms in the city to protect passengers from such incidents.