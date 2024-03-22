Bengaluru law school suspends classes this week after student jumps on metro track, dies: Report

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has decided to suspend all classes for the remainder of the week in view of their student, Dhruv Jatin Thakkar's demise. The 19-year-old law student died on Thursday afternoon after jumping on the tracks of the Bengaluru's Namma Metro at the Attiguppe station. The BMRCL said the deceased's body has been taken to hospital for post-mortem.(X/@bykarthikreddy)

The law institute in this regard announced that they will suspend classes as a mark of respect for their deceased student. An official statement from the university also said there will be a condolence meeting on Friday morning.

“We request all members of the NLS community to come together for a condolence meeting in the Old Academic Quadrangle on Friday (Mar 22) at 11 am,” A statement by the Vice Chancellor of the institute, Sudhir Krishnaswamy, said, as accessed by The New Indian Express.

The deceased youth is said to be a native of Mumbai and was a first year law student at the university in Bengaluru. Police officials have indicated that this is a suicide. However, the cause for the extreme step is not yet known. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

Metro services were interrupted briefly after the tragic incident. The BMRCL said on social media that the deceased's body has been taken to hospital for post-mortem by the police, and that train operations have resumed on the purple line.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)