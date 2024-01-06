The Green Line of the Bengaluru metro was halted briefly on Friday evening after a passenger jumped on the track at Jalahalli metro station. The passenger suffered a head injury, and he was shifted to a nearby private hospital. This is the second such incident that happened this week. Bengaluru metro partially halts after passenger jumps on track(PTI File)

According to reports, Sharon, 23, jumped on the track as soon as the train approached the metro station. The loco pilot noticed the man on track and stopped the train by applying emergency brakes. However, the train partially hit Sharon and the security staff rescued him. The BMRCL staff immediately halted the power supply to the train through the emergency trip system.

The incident reportedly happened around 7 pm on Friday, and the services on Green Line took a hit till 8 pm. The passengers were asked to deboard at Yeshwantpur metro station, and the metro services only ran between Silk Institute. The BMRCL later clarified that the Green Line operations are resumed as usual.

On January 1, a woman jumped onto the tracks at the Indiranagar Metro station to pick up her phone that she accidentally dropped. However, the passengers pulled her back from the track as she could not get back to the platform.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez described the incident as a “freak incident”. He said there is a strict prohibition of individuals near the tracks as they can cause an inherent danger. “The tracks are powered by the Third Rail running along the track, carrying 750 Volts. It was a smart action by our staffer who noticed the woman jumping down, that saved her life. No one is allowed anywhere near the tracks as it is highly dangerous,” he said.