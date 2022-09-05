Bengaluru rain: ORR flooded 2nd time in week, Cops ask people not to step out

Heavy rain that lashed out Bengaluru on Sunday night left city roads inundated once again. Even before recovering from the civic menace from the previous week, the outer ring road is once again taking a hit with heavy waterlogging all over. On Monday morning, the cops urged citizens to not step out, unless necessary as huge traffic congestion is expected during work hours.

The HSR layout traffic police took to social media and wrote, “Good morning. Present situation near the Eco space in ORR is that only one vehicle can move from Devarabisanahally towards Ibbaru .Kindly plan your travelling accordingly. We suggest you to use alternative roads. Thank you(Sic)”

Good morning sir.Due to heavy rains in Bangalore avoid these roads

1)Outer Ring Road

2)Sarjapura road

3) Doddakannahalli road

4)Bellanduru road is only one vehicle can move above mentioned Road kindly plan your traveling according. We suggest you to use alternative roads tnk you pic.twitter.com/H5SwNwKb2v — HSR LAYOUT TRAFFIC BTP (@hsrltrafficps) September 5, 2022

The visuals show that the Outer Ring Road is submerged in water once again and in many areas, there is knee-deep water.

The two-wheelers were seen floating in the water near Spice Garden of Marathahalli and second time in a week, waterlogging is reported in the Whitefield area.

#bengalururains Scenario in Marathahalli spice garden bus stop pic.twitter.com/G56XpylUdS — Suresh (@Suresh51925202) September 5, 2022

Not just the IT belt of Karnataka’s capital but even Bengaluru airport has also suffered due to the heavy rain. The passengers were seen waiting in the flooded airport on Sunday night. A passenger took to social media and wrote, “State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame.(Sic)”

State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame. #bengalururains pic.twitter.com/bJZWgY81dl — Anirban Sanyal (@anirban_sanyal) September 4, 2022

The Sampangiramanagar area in Bengaluru reported rainfall of 148 mm on Sunday night, according to the IMD data. Areas like Marathahalli, Doddanekkundi, Varthur, HAL road in the city have reported more than 100mm of rainfall on Sunday night.