Bengaluru rain: ORR flooded 2nd time in week, Cops ask people not to step out
On Monday morning, the cops urged citizens to not step out, unless necessary as huge traffic congestion is expected during work hours.
Heavy rain that lashed out Bengaluru on Sunday night left city roads inundated once again. Even before recovering from the civic menace from the previous week, the outer ring road is once again taking a hit with heavy waterlogging all over. On Monday morning, the cops urged citizens to not step out, unless necessary as huge traffic congestion is expected during work hours.
The HSR layout traffic police took to social media and wrote, “Good morning. Present situation near the Eco space in ORR is that only one vehicle can move from Devarabisanahally towards Ibbaru .Kindly plan your travelling accordingly. We suggest you to use alternative roads. Thank you(Sic)”
The visuals show that the Outer Ring Road is submerged in water once again and in many areas, there is knee-deep water.
The two-wheelers were seen floating in the water near Spice Garden of Marathahalli and second time in a week, waterlogging is reported in the Whitefield area.
Not just the IT belt of Karnataka’s capital but even Bengaluru airport has also suffered due to the heavy rain. The passengers were seen waiting in the flooded airport on Sunday night. A passenger took to social media and wrote, “State of affairs in #BengaluruAirport today. I feel like crying seeing the state of infra in India. This is beyond shame.(Sic)”
The Sampangiramanagar area in Bengaluru reported rainfall of 148 mm on Sunday night, according to the IMD data. Areas like Marathahalli, Doddanekkundi, Varthur, HAL road in the city have reported more than 100mm of rainfall on Sunday night.
-
Fire at cloth market in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, firefighting operation on
A fire broke out at Kaccha Bag wholesale cloth market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk late on Sunday. The Delhi fire department said some commercial buildings and shops were gutted even as the blaze was yet to be fully controlled. Some shops also collapsed while the firefighting operation was being carried out around 3am. At least two people present in one of the buildings were missing, local residents said. Police were yet to confirm this.
-
Karnataka govt to probe scams under previous Congress rule, says CT Ravi
Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary CT Ravi on Sunday said that the Karnataka government would order an investigation into the "scams" that took place under the previous Congress rule in the state and strict action would be taken against the culprits. The BJP leader's remarks came after a meeting which was attended by BJP State Unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, and BJP Parliamentary Board Member BS Yediyurappa.
-
Soldier from Jammu kills wife, daughter inside army camp in Assam, arrested
A soldier from Jammu brutally killed Havildar (general duty) Ravinder Kumar of the 39 AR's wife and minor daughter inside an army camp of the Assam Rifles at Srikona on Saturday over a family feud, said officials. The accused soldier, identified as havildar Ravinder Kumar of the 39 Assam Rifles, was arrested. The accused had shifted his family in family quarters of the 39 AR at Srikona on March 10 this year.
-
Trekker from Bengal dies at Kinnaur’s Khimloga Pass, one injured
A trekker from West Bengal died and one was injured at Khimloga in Kinnaur. They were trekking from Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi to Chitkul in Himachal. One trekker and three porters reached safely at Chitkul while a trekker along with three porters was stranded at the pass. Dule has been identified as Sujoy Dule, a resident of Durganagar village in Kalyani tehsil of Nadia district, West Bengal.
-
Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates, lays stones of projects worth ₹165 crore in Mandi’s Nachan
Chief minister jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 32 projects worth ₹165 crore in the Nachan assembly segment of Mandi district. Jai Ram Thakur also announced to open ITI at Hatgarh, science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Kutachi, and ₹15 lakh for Mukhya Mantri Lok Bhawan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics