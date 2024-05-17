A total of 172 dengue cases were reported in Bengaluru between May 1 and 13 and the increasing number of cases has put the civic body on high alert. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that they have already swung into action to prevent the further spread of the virus. Bengaluru records 172 dengue cases in May, civic body on high alert

The increase in a number of dengue cases is attributed to the recent spell of rains that led to water logging in various parts of the city. Speaking at awareness event in Bengaluru on National Dengue Day (May 16), Suralkar Vikas Kishore, the BBMP commissioner (health) said, “The breeding of mosquitoes happens when the water gets stored after rain. The civic body has already started spraying chemicals and fogging to further stop breeding. Four teams have been deployed at each ward and they will identify the areas where water is stagnant.”

A few teams that include ASHA workers, primary healthcare officers, Namma clinic doctors and medical staff will be formed to tackle the spread of disease, especially in high-risk areas.

There has been a surge of Dengue cases not just in Bengaluru but throughout Karnataka. The state has reported 2,877 confirmed cases of dengue since January 1 this year, a notable increase compared to last year's figure of 1,725 during the same period. The Karnataka health department has already taken note of the situation and directed the officials to take preventive measures.