Bengaluru to face an interruption in drinking water supply. Here is why
Around 50 areas of rain-hit Bengaluru will not receive drinking water for the next two days.
People of Bengaluru will face an interruption in drinking water supply as water rushed into TK Halli pumping station in Mandya district of Karnataka, due to heavy rains. Majority of Cauvery drinking water supply to Bengaluru happens from this pumping station and it is expected to take two days to bring the pumping station to normal condition. Around 50 areas of rain-hit Bengaluru will not receive drinking water for the next two days.
Some areas of Bengaluru may face interruptions in drinking water supply after rainwater rushed into the TK Halli pumping station in Karnataka’s Mandya district, which supplies the state capital. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai rushed to Mandya and told reporters teams had been deployed to fix all issues at the pumping station.
Bommai said the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) chairman, engineers from the department and the secretary of the southern state’s urban development ministrty had been sent to the faulty unit.
Mandya district officials are busy draining water from the pumping station.
The situation is expected to come under control shortly.
A technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery. "I will visit and give necessary instructions," Bommai said before leaving for Mandya.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru continues to battle with severe waterlogging issues in other parts of the city, particularly the Outer Ring Road and IT corridors. Traffic congestion also made life harder for people travelling to work. Videos circulating on online also show boats and tractors being used to rescue people stuck in their apartments
40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi
A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.
Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.
Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools
Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.
Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured
Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.
Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers
A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.
