Bengaluru to face an interruption in drinking water supply. Here is why

People of Bengaluru will face an interruption in drinking water supply as water rushed into TK Halli pumping station in Mandya district of Karnataka, due to heavy rains. Majority of Cauvery drinking water supply to Bengaluru happens from this pumping station and it is expected to take two days to bring the pumping station to normal condition. Around 50 areas of rain-hit Bengaluru will not receive drinking water for the next two days.

Some areas of Bengaluru may face interruptions in drinking water supply after rainwater rushed into the TK Halli pumping station in Karnataka’s Mandya district, which supplies the state capital. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai rushed to Mandya and told reporters teams had been deployed to fix all issues at the pumping station.

Bommai said the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) chairman, engineers from the department and the secretary of the southern state’s urban development ministrty had been sent to the faulty unit.

Mandya district officials are busy draining water from the pumping station.

The situation is expected to come under control shortly.

A technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery. "I will visit and give necessary instructions," Bommai said before leaving for Mandya.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru continues to battle with severe waterlogging issues in other parts of the city, particularly the Outer Ring Road and IT corridors. Traffic congestion also made life harder for people travelling to work. Videos circulating on online also show boats and tractors being used to rescue people stuck in their apartments