Bengaluru's Army Public School receives hoax bomb threat via email, probe on: Report

A bomb threat email directed at the Army Public School in Bengaluru's Ashok Nagar area has created a wave of anxiety in the community. The school administration, taken aback by the alarming message, promptly notified local authorities, a report by Asianet News said. In response, both a bomb disposal unit and a canine squad were deployed to conduct a meticulous search of the facility. This incident is part of a troubling trend of hoax bomb threats in Bengaluru, causing increased concern among schools and the community. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The school received an email on Wednesday stating that an explosive device would be planted and detonated on-site. Swiftly acting on the threat, the school management alerted the Ashok Nagar police, who quickly arrived at the premises to assess the situation. After thorough examinations, authorities determined that the threat was unfounded, the report noted. The police have since filed a case regarding the false claim and are actively investigating its origins.

Bengaluru has seen increasing cases of hoax bomb threats being reported of late, especially in schools and public places, including the international airport. Individuals have been sending menacing emails or making direct calls to police stations, raising alarm among the public as well as authorities.

In August, police reported two hoax bomb threats occurring within a single day in the Karnataka capital, targeting the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and a major multinational corporation. A similar situation unfolded in late May, when another bomb threat at the airport caused significant panic among travellers, only to be resolved as a false alarm after extensive security checks.

In related incidents, at least eight schools in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threats via email in mid-May, highlighting an ongoing pattern of such alarming communications in the region.