After Delhi, 8 Bengaluru schools receive hoax bomb threats through email

At least eight schools in Bengaluru received a 'hoax' bomb threat through email on Tuesday. This comes two days after Bengaluru's popular hospital chain, St Philomena received a bomb threat on Sunday morning. Bengaluru police later found out that the threat was a hoax. A probe was immediately launched and the police declared the email a hoax within a couple of hours.(HT File Photo)

Several schools in the Delhi-NCR region, Lucknow, and Jaipur received a chain of bomb threats over the last few days.

Bengaluru Scottish School, Bhavan Bangalore School, Jain Heritage School, Deeksha High School, Edify Schools, Chitrakoota School, Gangothri International Public School, and Giridhanva School were among those that received the threat email from the same domain, 'beeble.com'. According to the Deccan Herald, this email address is registered with an end-to-end encrypted provider based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

News agency PTI reported bomb threats were sent to 48 private schools from the same email, spreading panic among the school authorities and students.

"When the email IDs were observed (in past instances), it came to light that Virtual Private Network (VPN) and proxy servers were used to send hoax threats," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Dayananda said during a press briefing on Tuesday..

According to a report by the Indian Express, the email read, "I have placed explosive devices inside of your building. They will explode in the following hours. This isn’t a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb, or else the blood of innocent people inside of the building will be on your hands. The group called, “Court”, is behind this massacre."

Several school administrations read the email on Tuesday morning and informed the police. A probe was immediately launched and the police declared the email a hoax within a couple of hours after no explosives were found on the campuses.