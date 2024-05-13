Bengaluru’s popular hospital chain, St Philomena, received a bomb threat on Sunday morning, and police rushed to all branches of the hospital with a bomb squad, reported Deccan Herald. Bengaluru police later found the threat was a hoax and launched an investigation. Bengaluru hospitals receive bomb threat, police declare it as hoax later(PTI File Photo)

According to the report, Bengaluru Police’s Special Branch got an e-mail on Sunday which claimed that the explosive materials were placed inside the hospital. The mail did not specify the branch and police rushed to all hospital branches. After proper combing operation, the threat is declared as a hoax. An investigation has already been launched by Bengaluru Police to catch the culprits behind it.

In December last year,15 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threat emails, leading to a panic situation amongst authorities, students, parents and staff. The city police suspect that the emails are a hoax.

Police then said, “The email claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises. We received a call from the command centre and immediately rushed our teams to schools in different parts of the city. All students and staff are safely evacuated from the school premises, and a thorough search is conducted. So far, nothing suspicious has been found yet, and prima facie, it looks like it's a hoax message. Parents need not panic.”

Kempegowda International Airport also received multiple bomb threats earlier, where police later declared it as a hoax.