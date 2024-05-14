After schools and hospitals, Delhi's Tihar Jail gets bomb threat email

Delhi's Tihar Jail on Tuesday received a bomb threat e-mail after similar threats were sent to Indira Gandhi International Airport, over 20 hospitals, and more than 100 schools across the national capital region (NCR) during this month. However, the threats turned out to be hoaxes. Tihar jail complex (HT Photo)(HT photo)

The jail administration informed the Delhi police about the threat, and searches were carried out inside the prison complex that has some high-profile inmates, including several politicians like AAP leader Manish Sisodia. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax, as nothing was found after the search, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier today, four hospitals-- Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, and Hedgewar Hospital-- located in the national capital, received bomb threats via email. The bomb disposal squad, bomb detection team, fire department and the local police rushed to the spot to conduct searches, the officials said, but nothing was found.

On Sunday, the IGI Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in the national capital received bomb threats through emails, all turning out to be hoaxes.

Such bomb hoax incidents followed on the heels of a recent spate of similar threats in Delhi and Ahmedabad when over 130 schools across Delhi-NCR received identical emails alleging the presence of explosives on their premises. The threats led to widespread panic, resulting in immediate evacuations and thorough searches of the educational institutions. These threats were sent to the schools using a Russian email service.

An FIR was also registered against unknown persons, stating that the bomb hoax emails intended to create mass panic and disturb public order in the national capital. The threats have prompted the authorities to deploy multiple bomb disposal squads and fire tenders at hospitals, schools and other institutions.

Even the schools of Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad have received similar threats.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued detailed protocols and standard operation procedures (SOP) to deal with such situations. The ministry also stressed the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in schools.

“Home Secretary asked Delhi Police and schools to have close coordination for an effective response mechanism so that misinformation does not create any unnecessary panic,” a release said.

(With inputs from ANI)