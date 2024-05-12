 2 Delhi hospitals get bomb threat days after hoax scare at schools; search on | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
2 Delhi hospitals get bomb threat days after hoax scare at schools; search on

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Jignasa Sinha
May 12, 2024 05:57 PM IST

Delhi hospitals get bomb threat: Multiple teams of bomb disposal squads and fire officials were dispatched to both locations.

Two hospitals in Delhi were targeted by bomb threats via email on Sunday afternoon, prompting authorities to mobilise multiple teams of bomb disposal squads at both locations.

Delhi hospitals get bomb threat: This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent spate of similar threats in Delhi and Ahmedabad.(Sourced)
Delhi hospitals get bomb threat: This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent spate of similar threats in Delhi and Ahmedabad.(Sourced)

No suspicious items or devices have been found so far, DCP (North) Manoj Meena said.

The Burari Hospital was the first to report the bomb threat at 3.15pm, fire officials said. The second call came from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital around 4.26 pm.

The search operation is underway at both hospitals.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a recent spate of similar threats in Delhi and Ahmedabad. Just days ago, more than 130 schools across Delhi-NCR received identical emails, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises. The threats led to widespread panic, resulting in immediate evacuations and thorough searches of the educational institutions.

The Delhi Police approached Russian mailing service company Mail.ru via Interpol to trace the exact source of the e-mails. An FIR was registered against unknown persons stating that the intention of the bomb hoax e-mails was to create mass panic and disturb public order in the national capital.

The hoax bomb threats also promoted the Union home ministry to call for a detailed protocol and standard operation procedures (SOP) to deal with such situations. Earlier this week, the home secretary asked the Delhi Police and schools to coordinate closely to avoid any unnecessary panic due to misinformation.

Read: ‘Pakistan link’ to bomb threat emails to Ahmedabad schools: Police

The ministry also stressed the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in schools.

“Home Secretary asked Delhi Police and schools to have close coordination for an effective response mechanism so that misinformation does not create any unnecessary panic,” a release said.

“Home Secretary also emphasised the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in the schools. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and Delhi Police commissioner,” it added.

