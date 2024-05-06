Centre calls for detailed SOP, monitoring of emails to combat hoax bomb threats

Days after several schools in Delhi-NCR received hoax bomb threats through emails, the Union home ministry on Monday stressed the need to prepare a detailed protocol and standard operation procedures (SOP) for such situations. Earlier this week, more than 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received identical bomb threat e-mails, triggering massive evacuations.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The home secretary has asked the Delhi Police and schools to coordinate closely to avoid any unnecessary panic due to misinformation.

The ministry also emphasised the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in schools.

“Home Secretary asked Delhi Police and schools to have close coordination for an effective response mechanism so that misinformation does not create any unnecessary panic,” a release issued by the ministry said.

It added: “Home Secretary also emphasised the need to enhance security, CCTV cameras and regular monitoring of emails in the schools. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary and Delhi Police commissioner.”

Hoax bomb threats in Delhi schools

Earlier this week, more than 200 schools in Delhi-NCR received identical bomb threat e-mails, triggering massive evacuations and searches as panic-stricken parents rushed to pick up their children.

PCR vehicles were rushed to schools, and district police, BDS, MAC, Special Cell and Crime Control Room, DDMA, NDRF, Fire CATS and several other agencies were alerted. However, nothing was found during searches by authorities which later declared it a mass hoax.

The police said the emails were sent using a virtual private network (VPN) that routed and rerouted data via foreign servers. According to the police, in this case, the user had used a Russian company's mailing service to send the e-mail.

On Monday, at least 16 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city also received hoax bomb threat emails. Preliminary investigations suggest the emails likely originated from Russia, mirroring the pattern observed in the Delhi cases.