Several schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threats: Police

At least 7-8 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city have received bomb threat emails on Monday, police said. Preliminary investigations suggest the emails likely originated from Russia. (Representative file photo)

According to Lavina Sinha, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Cyber Crime Ahmedabad, as many as seven and eight schools in Ahmedabad have received the ominous emails.

Preliminary investigations suggest the emails likely originated from Russia, mirroring the pattern observed in the Delhi cases, said Sinha.

“We are treating these threats with the utmost seriousness,” said DCP Sinha.

“Cybercrime experts are working closely with the affected schools to analyse the emails and trace their origins. At this stage, we believe the emails are part of the same campaign targeting educational institutions in Delhi”, he said.

The schools that received the threat messages include Asia School in Gurukul, Anand Niketan in Thaltej, Delhi Public School (DPS) Bopal, HBK School in Memnagar, Zebar School in Thaltej, Cosmos Castle International School on SG Road, and two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Chandkheda and Shahibaug Cantonment.

According to people aware of the details, schools that have reported receiving the emails were selected to serve as polling stations for the Lok Sabha elections.

The voting for 26 Lok Sabha seats across the state will be held on Tuesday.

Schools have implemented stringent security protocols, with some opting for temporary closures until further information is received from the authorities.

On May 1, over 200 schools across Delhi-NCR received bomb threat emails triggering massive evacuation and searches.

The emails turned out to be a hoax, the Union home ministry confirmed later that day.