Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
'Pakistan link' to bomb threat emails to Ahmedabad schools: Polices

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 10, 2024 03:40 PM IST

The police identified the sender as one Tohik Liyakat, who was operating under the name 'Ahmed Javed.'

Ahmedabad Police on Friday said that they have detected a “Pakistan link” days after several schools in Gujarat's largest city received bomb threat emails.

Police earlier said that the threatening emails originated from a Russian domain. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Police earlier said that the threatening emails originated from a Russian domain. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Initially, it was discovered that the emails originated from a Russian domain, specifically from an email address, “tauheedl@mail.ru".

“However, further probe revealed a connection to a military cantonment in Pakistan. The emails were traced back to an individual, Tohik Liyakat, who was operating under the name Ahmed Javed,” according to Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

Investigation conducted by another agency also found that the said individual was involved in “spurious activities,” JCP Singhal further stated.

On May 6, a day before voting for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat, at least 14 schools in Ahmedabad got threatening emails. However, after conducting thorough searches, the police did not find any suspect or explosives at any of the schools.

Some of the schools that received the threat messages included Asia School in Gurukul, Anand Niketan in Thaltej, Delhi Public School (DPS) Bopal, HBK School in Memnagar, Zebar School in Thaltej, Cosmos Castle International School on SG Road, and two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Chandkheda and Shahibaug Cantonment, etc.

Some of these schools also served as polling stations for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah both voted in the city. The latter is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from the nearby Gandhinagar parliamentary seat and is seeking a re-election from the constituency.

The Gujarat incident came days after similar emails were sent to more than 100 schools in Delhi and neighbouring cities. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling emails a "hoax."

(With ANI inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

