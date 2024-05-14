At least 4 Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat calls after scare at schools

At least four hospitals in Delhi, including Deepchand Bandhu Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, received bomb threat calls on Tuesday morning, May 14. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi. (File)

The development comes two days after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and over half a dozen government hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats through email.

According to Delhi Police, the IGI Airport received a bomb threat through email from an unidentified account on May 12. The sender threatened the presence of an explosive device inside the premises.

Similar emails were received at two government hospitals, including Burari Government Hospital, and Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The Delhi Police has launched a probe into the matter.

The list of these hospitals includes – Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in Hari Nagar, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, Hindu Rao Hospital of Malka Ganj, and Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital of Rajpur Road.

These bomb threat emails come nearly two weeks after over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats that sparked panic among parents.

However, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a "hoax".

Bomb threats to Delhi hospitals

Police received information regarding the threat from Brurari Hospital at 3pm on May 12 after which complaints came in from several other hospitals across the city and police teams were dispatched but "nothing suspicious" has been found yet, officials said.

The bomb threats were reported from Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-3, Burari Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Dabri's Dada Dev Hospital and Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital in Civil Lines, a senior Delhi Fire Services official said.

The Guru Nanak Dev Eye Hospital, Gramin Swastha Prashikshan Sansthan in Najafgarh, ILBS in Vasant Kunj are among the hospitals which were also checked by the local police as the emails were sent to them too, a police officer said.

The CPRO building located at State Entry Road in Connaught Place was also checked but nothing suspicious was found, the officer said. At some of the hospitals, the checks were underway till late night, he said.

"The Security Operations Control Centre at IGI Airport has received a threat email concerning an explosive device within the premises. Enhanced security protocols are now in effect, and safety measures have been intensified. Legal action has been initiated. No suspicious items have been found as of now," Deputy Commission of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said.

The officer said that the airport authorities received a threat email at 6pm.

(With inputs from PTI)