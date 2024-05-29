Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport receives fresh hoax bomb threat, triggers panic
After thorough checks, the security officials declared it a hoax and operations resumed.
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport received a bomb threat on Wednesday morning, leading to panic among passengers inside the airport. After thorough checks, the security officials declared it a hoax and operations resumed.
According to reports, a note was found in a male washroom at the Alpha 3 building of Bengaluru airport, which said that the airport would be rocked by a series of bomb blasts. The airport employee who spotted the note immediately alerted the security staff, and the bomb squad, along with the CISF personnel, conducted checks across the airport.
Basic operations such as baggage check-ins and security checks were reportedly interrupted, but they resumed after the note was declared a hoax. However, flight operations remained uninterrupted. The airport police are investigating the issue.
The hoax bomb threats in Bengaluru have become a matter of concern as many such instances happened in recent times. Last week, three-star hotels in Bengaluru received a bomb threat, and later, police declared it a hoax call.
On Tuesday, passengers of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi were evacuated at Delhi airport after it received a bomb threat on Tuesday morning.. The aircraft has been moved to isolation bay and further investigations are being carried out. The security officials later declared it as hoax call.
In April, bomb threat emails were sent to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru, sparking panic. All these threats were later determined to be hoaxes.
