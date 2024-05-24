14 DU colleges receive bomb threat emails, later declared hoax

At least 14 Delhi University colleges on Thursday received bomb threat emails on the day, and were later declared as hoaxes by police following thorough checks. Security personnel at Lady Shri Ram College. (PTI)

A police officer aware of the matter said that it was a gazetted holiday and all the colleges were closed, but a few administrative staff were present at some colleges. “They saw the threat email and reported it to the principals and further to police. They were safely evacuated,” the officer said.

The bomb threat also led to cancellation of an interaction between external affairs minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and students of Sri Venkateswara College.

Vajala Ravi, the principal of Sri Venkateswara College, said, “We received an email around 2.15-2.30pm. Even though it was a holiday, we had an event where external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was supposed to interact with students. Some day scholars as well as hostel residents were present.”

“We informed Delhi Police as well as the security personnel of Jaishankar. The event was around 4.30pm, and it was cancelled. Day scholars were asked to go home and hostelites were evacuated. After police searched the premises, the students staying in hostel were allowed back in,” he said.

Among the colleges to receive the threat were the Hindu College on Sudhir Bose Marg, St Stephen’s College on Sudhir Bose Marg, Lady Shri Ram College in Lajpat Nagar, Kirori Mal College at University Enclave, Hansraj College at Malka Ganj, Miranda House on GC Narang Road and Indraprastha College for Women in Civil Lines.

“We got the North Campus university administrative complex searched, after which teams also visited the said colleges but nothing suspicious was found,” the police officer said.

Similar threats were also reported by Sri Venkateswara College in Dhaula Kuan, Gargi College in Siri Fort, Aditi Mahavidyalaya in Bawana, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University in Saket, Deshbandhu College in Kalkaji, PGDAV College in Lajpat Nagar and Acharya Narendra Dev College in Kalkaji.

The police officer cited above said the threats were sent from the email ID “rizer111rizer@beeble.com”, and the email subject was “Bomb in the University”.

Officials at the fire control room said that they received information regarding a bomb threat at Lady Shri Ram Collegeat 4.49pm, for which two fire tenders was pressed into service, followed by a similar call from Indraprastha College for Women at 6.29pm, for which one fire tender was pressed into service.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said: “Some colleges received a bomb threat and they have all been declared hoax.”

Suman Sharma, principal of Lady Shri Ram College, said: “Today was a gazetted holiday, so all colleges were closed. I was in contact with university officials, who said that some colleges had received a bomb threat. I checked the official email of the college around 3.30-4pm and there was a bomb threat email as well. I informed the SHO of the Amar Colony police station. About 10-12 people came along with the bomb squad and they checked everything but found nothing.”

Another police officer, aware of the matter, said that bomb disposal squads and dog squads visited the colleges for thorough checks, after which the emails were declared as hoaxes.

The threat to colleges comes within a month of similar threats made to over 200 schools, IGI Airport, multiple hospitals and the ministry of home affairs, which is the latest one that took place a day earlier.