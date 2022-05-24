BJP names candidates for MLC polls, denies ticket to BS Yediyurappa's son
- The ruling BJP in Karnataka named candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Legislative Council hours before the deadline, while former CM BS Yediyurappa's son, BY Vijayendra, has been denied an MLC ticket by the central leadership.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Tuesday announced its candidates for the upcoming biennial elections to the Legislative Council. Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa's son, BY Vijayendra, who is the present state vice president of the party, has been denied an MLC ticket by the central leadership.
The biennial election will be set for June 3. The BJP announced the candidature of former deputy chief minister and party vice president Laxman Savadi, party's state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy.
According to reports, the party denied the ticket to Vijayendra because it wants to save him as a candidate for the 2023 assembly election and is likely to give him a greater role ahead of the polls as a placatory move, said ANI.
With regards to the denial, B Y Vijayendra told reporters that power and position itself are not the ultimate objectives in politics.
ANI reported that there were some reports saying that BY Vijayendra was recommended as Yediyurappa had desired to make his son an MLC and then insist on making him a minister in the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet. It was also reported that such demands came in from Yediyurappa's fans after he stepped down as chief minister in July last year.
The central leadership is also said to have decided against Vijayendra's candidature, as it will weaken the BJP’s stand against dynasty politics ahead of the 2023 polls because Yediyurappa is currently a MLA from Shikaripura assembly seat and his elder son, BY Raghavendra, is a Shivamogga MP.
Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the assembly elections. The Bommai-led government announced the four candidates hours before the deadline for filing of nominations ended.
MLC TA Saravana has been nominated by the JD(S) as their candidate, while the Congress has chosen M Nagaraju Yadav and K Abdul Jabbar as its candidates.
The election will be held as seven members are due for their retirements on June 14 and their seats will fall vacant.
Meanwhile, the BJP has named Basavaraj Horatti, who recently resigned as the Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council and MLC, and joined the party, as a candidate for upcoming MLC polls from the West Teachers’ constituency.
76-year-old Horatti, who has been elected to the Upper House for seven successive terms, was earlier with the JD(S).
BJP has already announced the candidates for the remaining three seats: Arun Shahpur from the North West Teachers’ constituency, Hanumant Rudrappa Nirani from the North West Graduates’ constituency and former MLC M V Ravishankar from the South Graduates’ Constituency.
(With ANI Inputs)
