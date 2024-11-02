'BJP’s 40% commission drained Karnataka': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hits out at PM Modi's ‘empty’ promises jab

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he should look at the 'disastrous' legacy of BJP Karnataka unit before pointing fingers at Congress. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addresses the celebrations of Karnataka state formation day 'Kannada Rajyotsava', at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

"Mr. @narendramodi, before pointing fingers at Congress, take a hard look at @BJP4Karnataka's disastrous legacy in Karnataka! We are fulfilling every promise we made to our people all 5 guarantees implemented with a budget over ₹52,000 crore, and an additional ₹52,903 crore in capital outlay to build Karnataka's future," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Check out the X post here:

He alleged that BJP left Karnataka plagued with 40 per cent commission corruption, draining resources that could have transformed lives.

"We're using that same 40 per cent' redirecting it to benefit the people. What was your 'achievement' here? Empowering corrupt practices, leaving Karnataka debt-ridden, and using propaganda to cover up your failures?" the Chief Minister sought to know.

He also hit out at Modi for his 'bad governance'.

"And let's not forget: under your watch, India's debt is projected to reach ₹185.27 trillion by FY25' a staggering 56.8 % of GDP! This isn't just bad governance; it's a burden you're placing on every Indian's back," Siddaramaiah stated.

He said while Karnataka contributed significantly to the Union's coffers, the BJP government at the Centre starved the state of its rightful share to prevent it from implementing guarantee schemes.

For every rupee Karnataka gives, it only receive 13 paise back. This is not 'cooperative federalism'; it's outright exploitation, the Chief Minister alleged.

While Congress in Karnataka has delivered, BJP continues to fail Indians nationwide, he charged.

Kharge on Thursday told Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar to be well within the financial limits.

"Don't go for saying five, six, 10 or twenty guarantees. Give guarantees according to your state budget. If you give guarantees beyond your budget, you will become bankrupt. You will not even get soil to fill the road."

"People will blame you. If this government fails, then there will be nothing for the next generation. You will only get a bad name and not a good one."

What PM Modi said

In response, Modi launched a fierce attack on the opposition party as he seized on Kharge's comments that the Congress' state units should make promises that are properly budgeted.

"The Congress is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people which they also know that they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people," the prime minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

