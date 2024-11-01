DK Shivakumar mulls making Kannada 'language of life' at Rajyotsava celebration

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday stated that the goal is to make Kannada the "language of life" while speaking at the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration at Kanteerava Stadium. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

Shivakumar said, "Our aim is to make Kannada a language of life. All of us need to show our respect to our motherland by hoisting the flag of the land high."

He then noted that it has been 50 years since the state was named Karnataka, emphasizing, "We believe that our land is heaven, our language is divine, and the waters of Tunge, Bhadra, Cauvery, and Krishna are sacred." He extended his greetings for Kannada Rajyotsava to everyone in the state, both personally and on behalf of the state government.

"Kuvempu's message of Vishwamanava is showing us the way even today. Kannada is our pride, it is our duty to offer our respect and prayers to our Karmabhoomi. Kannada is in every breath we take. We have ordered all schools, colleges, and private firms to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava in their premises," he added..

Shivakumar stated, "Many states don't have a Naada Geethe (state song) or a flag, but Karnataka does. Our land is a place of diversity and peace, attracting people from all over the world. Kannada has a history of over 2,000 years, and many Kannadigas from various countries are making efforts to spread the joy of Kannada globally. The whole world is looking at us. All of us have a responsibility to protect the language and the culture of the land."

CM Siddaramiah also urged the people to have pride in the Kanadda language which has a proud history.

"2023 after I became CM I announced in the budget that Karnataka day must be celebrated mandatory. We should teach Kannada to people. Kannada language has 2000 years of history. We at any cost not sacrifice our language. Never give up the pride of Kannada," the CM Said.

Earlier in his post on X the CM said, "Kannada Rajyotsava is a day when we should dedicate ourselves to the task of saving and growing Kannada, including our people, language, culture, land and water. Let the love and concern for Kannada not be limited to today, but let it be a daily celebration of all our lives." (ANI)