'Nanu Kannada…': Bengaluru metro steps up to teach local language to Non-Kannadigas on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day

On Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro stepped up and decided to teach basic Kannada to communicate while commuting for non-Kannadigas. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has put out a video with basic translations with simple Kannada words. People across the state are celebrating Karnataka Rajyotsava Day in a grand manner, and the state government is also conducting the official event at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha.

In the video, the anchor said that it is a small initiative to promote the local language among the urban population. As Bengaluru has people from across the globe, Kannada activism has made substantial headlines over the past few days. Here are some of the lines in the video that can be helpful for beginners.

Yaav Platform Ge Hogbeku? - Which platform should I go to?

Dayavittu swalpa jaga bidi – Please give some space

Metro yaavaga baruthe? - When will the metro arrive?

Washroom elli ide? - Where is the washroom?

Naanu Kannada Kalithayindhini - I am learning Kannada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished all the people of Karnataka on its formation day and said that he is fond of the state's culture and people. In an X post, Modi wrote, “Kannada Rajyotsava is a very special occasion, recognizing the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka. This state is blessed with outstanding people who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success.”

Meanwhile, the state government has announced a holiday on Karnataka Rajotsava day and made it mandatory to hoist Kannada flags at all establishments. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “I am appealing to all institutions, including IT, factories, and all establishments, that on November 1, they should hoist a Kannada flag in front of all the institutions.”