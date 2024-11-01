Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2024: Here is the protocol to hoist Kannada flags at all establishments today

As Karnataka government made it a mandatory to hoist Kannada flag today (Karnataka Rajyotsava Day), there has been confusion on the protocol to hoist the two-colored flag. The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has clarified on the issue and revealed the guidelines to follow while hoisting the flag. Commercial establishments across Bengaluru have installed a flag in front of their shops to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava Day. (AFP FILE PHOTO)

KDA reveals protocol

KDA chairperson Purushotama Bilimale said, “The Kannada flag must have yellow on the top and red on the beneath. The flag must be made of Khadi or hand-woven. The shape of the flag must be similar to the Indian flag, and it must be hoisted below the Indian flag. However, there are different sizes of Kannada flags available in the market, and customers can buy according to their needs.”

He also alerted people to lower the flag on the same day and asked them not to leave flags unattended after the Rajyotsava day.

The state government is all geared up for the grand celebrations across the state, and Vidhana Soudha is decked out with vibrant lighting. Commercial establishments across Bengaluru have installed a flag in front of their shops and celebrated the day in a grand manner.

This year’s celebration will serve as a reminder of the importance of Kannada and the state’s cultural identity. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said all establishments must hoist a Kannada flag on Rajyotsava day. He said, “As the Bengaluru development minister, I am directing all companies, factories and educational centres to hoist the Karnataka flag. Even if cultural events are not held, the flag must be hoisted to mark the occasion.”

Social media apps have also started a Kannada Rajyostava day filter, and DK Shivakumar has challenged speaker UT Khader to use the filter and post a selfie on social media.