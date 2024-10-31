Bengaluru family attacked by miscreants in a road rage, child hospitalized after stones were thrown at car. Video

In a shocking road rage incident, a family in the car was attacked by a group of miscreants in Bengaluru’s Kasavanahalli on Wednesday. The thugs threw stones at a car for not stopping as per their demand and a child inside has been injured, said the victim. He was rushed to the hospital. In a viral video, a car was stopped in the middle of a Bengaluru road by the miscreants and they demanded the person inside to get out of the car. When he refused to come out, stones were hurled at the windows of the car. (X/Anoop)

The victim Anoop took to social media and shared a video of the entire attack. In an X post, he wrote, “Rowdies attacked my car near Amrutha college Kasavanahall. They threw a stone at my car, and my child is hospitalised.”

Here is the video

In a viral video, a car was stopped in the middle of the road by the miscreants and they demanded Anoop inside to get out of the car. When he refused to come out, stones were hurled at the windows of the car. The glasses of the car broke and a child inside the car is said to be injured. A woman who was sitting inside the car was heard screaming in the video and got out of the car immediately. The reason for the altercation is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, the video went viral on social media and users demanded action against the accused. A user said, “Ohh my God! I stay close to this area. I haven't seen any police patrolling during the night. That's needed to keep such elements in check.”

Another user said that such incidents have been repeatedly happening in Bengaluru. He wrote, “Is it just me? I feel this has become frequent in the Sarjapur road stretch these days. Particularly around kasavanahalli, doddakanneli and kaikondrahalli areas. What's happening there? Anyone else feels the same?”

However, Bengaluru police responded to the issue and said that action will be taken against the culprits. The Bellandur police took note of the incident.